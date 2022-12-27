Character Dining Returning Too Cinderella’s Royal Table

I have good news for those of you who like to dine in Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom! The popular character dining experience will be returning on February 28, 2023! Princesses will once again be able to visit your table!

Since Walt Disney World closed for the pandemic in 2020 the experience has been altered. Finally, after almost three years, it will be returning!

Right now the Walt Disney World website says the following:

“Character Dining is currently not available at this location. Characters will return on February 28.

The area around Cinderella Castle will be roped off shortly before the nighttime spectacular. If you wish to see the show or explore the park, please depart the castle at least 20 minutes before showtime.”

I just hope they don’t raise the already high prices when the character dining returns to it’s former incarnation.

Right now the prices are listed as:

Breakfast Menu – $$$ ($35 to $59.99 per adult)

Lunch Menu – $$$$ (over $60 per adult)

Dinner Menu – $$$$ (over $60 per adult)

Hat tip to Far Beyond Infinity Travel