Search
HomeStar WarsCelebrate May the 4th With a Huge LEGO Sale!

Celebrate May the 4th With a Huge LEGO Sale!

Star Wars

Published on

By Mike Phalin
Image Source: StarWars.com
spot_img


May the 4th is here! With it comes a huge sale, including savings on Star Wars LEGO sets!

Amazon has launched a page dedicated to deals on Star Wars merchandise. While it does cover nearly every item imaginable, the best savings are on those expensive LEGO kits. Some have had their price tags cut by up to 40%.

The LEGO sets included in the May the 4th sale are:

Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing (75301) – $34.99

Phantom II (75357) – $127.99

18″ tall Chewbacca (75371) _ $139.99

Yes, there are only three in this massive sale. I was expecting more, too. However, Amazon discounted a bunch of other stuff, from toys to T-shirts to even pet outfits.

Amazon's May the Fourth Sale
Image Source: Amazon

Amazon says that these Star Wars Day deals are exclusive. It’s true; these items don’t appear to be discounted elsewhere. But if you’re looking for Vintage Collection toys, Funko Pops, and Black Series figures, you’ll have to head to Entertainment Earth.

Image Source: Entertainment Earth

Rather than discounting individual items, the sale, which ends on May 6, allows you to get a discount based on how much you spend. The savings apply to in-stock items that are in stock and up for pre-order:

  • Spend $100 = $10 off
  • Spend $200 = $25 off
  • Spend $300 = $50 off

That’s not as exciting as getting 40% off of a LEGO kit, but it’s better than nothing. Also, EE has a much more comprehensive selection of collectibles.

The best way to use this deal would be to go for the higher-end items like the color-changing Death Star wall panels:

Image Source: Entertainment Earth

Or, if you want to surpass that $300 mark, go for the lightsaber replicas or the $900 Darth Vader Nutcracker!

Image Source: Entertainment Earth

The Sith Lord is made of wood and stands 15″ tall. Does he crack nuts? The item description doesn’t say. I’m not exactly sure why this Vader is so expensive, though.

[Source: Amazon]

[Source: Entertainment Earth]


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Disney News

Disney Had Four Of The Worst Performing Films For 2023 Including ‘The Marvels’ and ‘Wish’

2023 was not a good year for Disney at the box office. With the...
Marvel

VFX Artist Gives Wolverine His Mask In Recent Deadpool 3 Trailer

The upcoming Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the year's most anticipated...
Star Wars

Sequel Trilogy Seemingly Absent From May Fourth Promo Video

Another year, another May 4th, has come to our galaxy. The unofficial holiday is...
Entertainment

Disney Turns Off Comments On ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Trailer on YouTube

Disney recently dropped the trailer for the upcoming CGI' Mufasa: The Lion King' film...

More like this

Disney News

Disney Had Four Of The Worst Performing Films For 2023 Including ‘The Marvels’ and ‘Wish’

2023 was not a good year for Disney at the box office. With the...
Marvel

VFX Artist Gives Wolverine His Mask In Recent Deadpool 3 Trailer

The upcoming Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the year's most anticipated...
Star Wars

Sequel Trilogy Seemingly Absent From May Fourth Promo Video

Another year, another May 4th, has come to our galaxy. The unofficial holiday is...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC