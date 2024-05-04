Celebrate May the 4th With a Huge LEGO Sale!







May the 4th is here! With it comes a huge sale, including savings on Star Wars LEGO sets!

Amazon has launched a page dedicated to deals on Star Wars merchandise. While it does cover nearly every item imaginable, the best savings are on those expensive LEGO kits. Some have had their price tags cut by up to 40%.

The LEGO sets included in the May the 4th sale are:

Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing (75301) – $34.99

Phantom II (75357) – $127.99

18″ tall Chewbacca (75371) _ $139.99

Yes, there are only three in this massive sale. I was expecting more, too. However, Amazon discounted a bunch of other stuff, from toys to T-shirts to even pet outfits.

Amazon says that these Star Wars Day deals are exclusive. It’s true; these items don’t appear to be discounted elsewhere. But if you’re looking for Vintage Collection toys, Funko Pops, and Black Series figures, you’ll have to head to Entertainment Earth.

Rather than discounting individual items, the sale, which ends on May 6, allows you to get a discount based on how much you spend. The savings apply to in-stock items that are in stock and up for pre-order:

Spend $100 = $10 off

Spend $200 = $25 off

Spend $300 = $50 off

That’s not as exciting as getting 40% off of a LEGO kit, but it’s better than nothing. Also, EE has a much more comprehensive selection of collectibles.

The best way to use this deal would be to go for the higher-end items like the color-changing Death Star wall panels:

Or, if you want to surpass that $300 mark, go for the lightsaber replicas or the $900 Darth Vader Nutcracker!

The Sith Lord is made of wood and stands 15″ tall. Does he crack nuts? The item description doesn’t say. I’m not exactly sure why this Vader is so expensive, though.

[Source: Amazon]

[Source: Entertainment Earth]