Celebrate 25 Years of LEGO Star Wars with R2-D2 & Darth Malak







LEGO is celebrating it’s25 years of collaborating with George Lucas’ Star Wars! The first exclusive kit as part of this collection is a 1,050-piece R2-D2 kit. The legendary droid comes with … Darth Malak?!

Yes, the big bad from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is the minifigure included with the kit. Why? I’m unsure since the character’s story happened 25,000 years before the Battle of Yavin.

Regardless, seeing a new and slightly more affordable R2-D2 LEGO kit is fantastic. Once built, the sassy droid will stand over 9″ tall and come with swappable arms, a scope, and a rotating dome.

The LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary R2-D2 kit can be pre-ordered via Amazon. It is scheduled for release on March 4th.

The 25th Anniversary R2-D2 is smaller than the previously released 75308 kit. It’s also less expensive! The new Artoo costs $99.95, while the bigger kit costs $239.99.

“This playful buildable display toy model for boys and girls ages 10 and up is packed with authentic features so they can play out classic moments and original fantasy stories. Features include R2-D2’s 360-degree rotating head, an attachable third leg, attachable periscope and attachable tools. To create an eye-catching Star Wars room décor display, this collectible toy building set also features an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure, a special LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary Minifigure of Darth Malak with a lightsaber and display stand, plus an R2-D2 information plaque.“

I’d suggest picking up a lighting kit to make the LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 worth the $99.99. Although one isn’t available yet, they typically come out within a month or two after the model’s release.

Are lighting kits worth it? Yes! Check out our review of the Home Alone LEGO kit. We lit it up, and it made all the difference!

What do you think of Malak being bundled with Artoo? Let us know below!

[Source: Amazon]