Carousel Coffee Has Opened at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn And It’s Kind Of Boring

Today the new quick-service / snack, Carousel Coffee, has opened at Disney’s BoardWalk in the BoardWalk Inn. The new snack location offers coffee, tea and pastries.

Here’s the menu:

Bagel (Plant-based) – $3.79

Banana Bread – $3.79

Blueberry Muffing – $3.99

Chocolate Chip Muffing – $3.99

Croissant – $3.79

Crunch Raspberry Danish – $4.29

Mickey Brownie with Sprinkles – $5.79

NJ Crumb Cake – $4.29

Signature Cupcake – $6.29

Vintage Mickey and Minnie Sugar Cookie – $4.29

Bundle of Chocolate Chip and Sprinkle Sugar Cookies – $9.99

Bundle of Crunch Raspberry Danishes – $11.99

Cereal with Milk – $5.49

Whole Fresh Fruit $2.99 Specialty Coffee Freshly Brewed Joffrey’s Coffee™ French Roast (Regular or Decaf) – $3.49

Double Espresso – $3.49

Americano – $3.49

Caffè Latte – $4.29

Cappuccino – $4.79

Café Mocha – $5.49

Caramel Macchiato Espresso, Steamed Milk, Vanilla, Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle – $5.49 Hot Tea and Hot Cocoa Twinings® Hot Tea – $3.49

Hot Cocoa – $3.49 Specialty Iced Coffee and Teas Joffrey’s Coffee™ Cold Brew – $4.29

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee – $4.79

Shakerato Double Espresso shaken with Demerara Sugar over Ice – $4.29

Frozen Blended Coffee – $5.99

Pomegranate-Green Tea Lemonade – $5.49 Seasonal Specialty Cinnamon Bun Frozen Blended Coffee Joffrey’s Coffee™ Cold Brew blended with Cinnamon Bun Syrup, Milk, and Mocha topped with Whipped Cream – $5.99 Non-Alcoholic Beverages Chocolate Milk – $4.19

Coca-Cola® – $4.69

Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar – $4.69

DASANI® Bottled Water – $3.75

Diet Coke® – $4.69

Minute Maid® Apple Juice – $3.99

POWERADE® Mountain Berry Blast – $4.69

Simply® Orange Juice – $4.99

Small DASANI® Bottled Water – $2.50

Small Lowfat Milk – $1.99

Small Whole Milk – $1.99

Sprite® – $4.69

Whole Milk – $3.49 I’m going to be honest here and say that it looks very boring. Given it’s on the BoardWalk and called “Carousel Coffee” I kind of expected it to have bright colors, a boardwalk feel and / or carousel theming. It looks like a generic hotel coffee shop.

Here are some tweets showcasing the new location (All tweets belong to the account that posted them so full credit to them.)

Carousel Coffee is officially open at the BoardWalk Inn! We were here for the ribbon cutting 🎀 pic.twitter.com/eubv084QrV — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) December 28, 2022

Taking a walk through the entire Carousel Coffee at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn! 🎠 pic.twitter.com/f1kCOD41CQ — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) December 28, 2022

First on the list is the Cinnamon Bun Frozen Blended Coffee ☕️ This is the seasonal specialty offering available at Carousel 🎠 Coffee at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. pic.twitter.com/iPZnv6mu9B — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) December 28, 2022

Good morning from Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, where Carousel Coffee has JUST opened! 🎠☕️ pic.twitter.com/MXNvgf4YhX — AllEars.Net (@AllEarsNet) December 28, 2022

It’s just meh.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!