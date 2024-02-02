Carl Weathers From The Mandalorian, Rocky and More Has Passed Away







I have sad news today. Carl Weathers, known for playing many characters, including Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” films, Greef Karga in “The Mandalorian,” and Colonel Al Dillon in “Predator,” has passed away at age 76.

According to his family, Mr. Weathers died “peacefully in his sleep” yesterday, February 1, 2024.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Weathers was born on January 14, 1948. He was an avid sportsman who participated in football, soccer, wrestling, gymnastics, and boxing. He later played football for San Diego State University while majoring in theater. Eventually, he signed on to play for the Oakland Raiders, where he played as a linebacker for two seasons.

From there, he moved on to acting and starred in many shows and films. He was nominated for an Emmy award for his portrayal of Greef Karga in the “Star Wars” show “The Mandalorian” on Disney+.

We are so sad to hear about his passing. He was an amazing actor who was very important to many iconic film franchises.

Source: Variety