Captain Kori Of Kraken The Box Sadly Passes Away







On what was meant to be a celebrated day for fans as the 20th Anniversary of the 2003 Disney classic Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl some sad news has come to which all members of the crew will have their flags at half mast. The fandom has sadly lost one of its most prominent members as Kori aka Kraken the Box sadly passed away.







The young YouTuber suffered from various health problems to the point where he was put in palliative care and was not expected to live long. He went viral last December when actor Johnny Depp dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow in an effort to help him achieve his bucket list goal of reaching 100,000 Subscribers on YouTube. The channel has since reached over 200,000 subscribers. He received his Silver Play Button, a true treasure for a pirate such as he.







His mother, Pixie Wynter Travers-Stovell, confirmed via Facebook that Kori had passed away in her arms. In an emotional video update she said:



“I just wanted to let you all know rather than putting a status up that Kori passed away in my arms. Just before half passed seven this evening. The paramedics are here and they’ve confirmed his death. I’m beside him right now. He went fairly peacefully. He’s currently lying in his bed in his bedroom. His captain’s hat is beside is head and he has a pirate flag over him.“



“I thought I wanted to let you all know personally rather than on a status. And thank you all for your support. I would like to ask that you carry on Kori’s channel subs and interest with his videos. Because I’m not letting his channel go. And for all of those who tried to make Kori’s wish come true while he was here… thank you. I don’t know what do do. He was my baby boy. I’ll keep you all updated.“







Kori was a massive Pirates of the Caribbean fan and loved the idea of being a pirate. He even got the opportunity to speak with his hero, Jack Sparrow, over the phone.



Wherever his travels may bring him in the afterlife, hopefully he will be sailing on a smooth sea to the distant shores of heaven, where there are many adventures for the young pirate captain to be had and plenty of treasure. We salute you, Captain Kori, you will be missed.