Captain America: Brave New World To Get 22 Days Of Reshoots And Will Add Giancarlo Esposito







Marvel has not been doing well in recent years. Their last film, “The Marvels,” was destroyed at the box office, and early test screenings of “Captain America 4” were reportedly not good. After the poor reception, rumors swirled about reshoots. Now, it seems that reshoots are coming, and they are also adding Giancarlo Esposito to the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Esposito appears on the reshoots call sheet. We don’t know much about the character he is playing, but we do know that he’s playing a villain. We also know that the reshoots will last 22 days and include some action sequences.

The film was originally shot last spring, and here we are a year later, doing reshoots. They wrapped shooting ahead of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Reportedly, reshoots were pushed back due to the strikes, as was the release date. Originally, the film was to be released on July 26, 2024, which is now the “Deadpool & Wolverine” release date. “Captain America: Brave New World” won’t be released until February 14, 2024.

Even with the reshoots, this film should cost less than “The Marvels,” which also received substantial reshoots. Not that it helped at the box office.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has already discussed his mandate for there to be fewer films with lower budgets. He stated that Disney has quietly canceled some films and Disney+ shows, likely including Marvel offerings.

“Captain America: Brave New World” is said to be a political thriller similar to “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

According to THR, there is some hope that because Captain America is now black, we will see box office returns like we saw with “Black Panther.”

“Some believe that in terms of its potency and its relevancy, it has the potential to have a similar impact as Black Panther, the best picture-nominated 2018 film that was the first major superhero feature led by a Black cast.” – THR

There is a glaring issue here, though. The first “Black Panther” film was out in 2018 when Marvel films performed well. The pandemic had not hit. Phases 1-3 were in full swing, and the film was before “Endgame” and before “Marvel fatigue” set in. Many seemed to check out after the first ten years of the MCU.

Another possible cause for adding Esposito could be the backlash from the McDonald’s toys.

When the Happy Meal toys were released, the Red Hulk was in the toy mix. People know that Harrison Ford plays Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who is the Red Hulk. Fans were upset that the villain was “spoiled.” Perhaps this is to make changes to the villain storyline so that it isn’t all “spoiled,” as some fear.

Who knows? I’m just not sure how well this film will do. The news of reshoots isn’t going to instill confidence. However, the news that Giancarlo Esposito is being added could boost interest.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter