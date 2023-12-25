Can You Watch The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on Disney Plus?







Merry Christmas! I hope you all got what you asked for! If that something happens to be an answer as to where you can watch the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, then I’ve got you covered.

The star-studded Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will kick off at 10 AM EST and 9 AM PST. It will be broadcast “live” on ABC, but what about the streaming services?

For whatever odd reason, the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade won’t be streaming today. Nope. According to the Disney Parks Blog, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow, December 26th, to catch it on Hulu and Disney+.

It’s unfortunate that the two-hour-long event won’t be available on Christmas for people who pay for Hulu and Disney+. Maybe that’s to do with some terrestrial broadcasting rights or something?

Regardless, if you do tune into ABC today, here’s what you can expect to see during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Good Morning” and “Deck the Halls” Medley

Ariana DeBose– “This Wish” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish”

Chrissy Metz – “Silver Bells”

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Evergreen” (A new, original holiday song!)

Iam Tongi – “Mele Kalikimaka”

The Broadway and North American Tour Cast of Disney’s “Aladdin” – “Friend Like Me”

Meg Donnelly – “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”

Michael Bolton – “Joy to the World”

Disney is also throwing in a little nostalgia as well. During the event, we’ll be revisiting musical guests from years past:

NSYNC (1998) – “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays”

Mary J. Blige and David Foster (2013) – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Gwen Stefani (2018) – “Winter Wonderland”

Also included will be floats, character appearances, and loads of advertisements. Oh, and don’t forget about the canned commentary!

Are you feeling a little old? Just wait until New Year’s Day when we look back at something from 1992! Stay tuned!

[Source: Disney Parks Blog]