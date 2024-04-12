Can You Really Have A Funeral At Walt Disney World?







A new story has people once again wondering if it is indeed true. People are asking if you can really have a funeral in front of a ride of your choice at Walt Disney World for $15,000. Can you really say “goodbye” in front of it’s a small world, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight or the Haunted Mansion?

No.

This is yet another satirical story from Mouse Trap News.

Disney hosts weddings, but funerals are not something they do.

If you read further into the article, they go on to joke that for $15k, the corpse will get to ride the attraction with those attending the funeral for “one last ride together.”

They also joke that you can have costumed Disney characters attend the service for an additional $2k per character. You can have characters appear at your wedding service for 30 minutes at over $1k for just one character, so it’s likely a joke based on that.

Mouse Trap News also said that while burial and cremation must happen off-property, the fee will include the use of the Mickey or Minnie herses.

They end the article with their made-up Disney slogan, “We put the FUN in funeral”.

It’s all a joke. None of it’s real. But if you have a sense of humor, I highly recommend checking out their website.

Source: Mouse Trap News