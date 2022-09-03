Calamarata Pasta Passholder Exclusive Universal Orlando from Vivo Italian Kitchen

Many of my theme park friends scoff at the idea of dining at an Italian themed restaurant. They often speak about those being overpriced. The argument continues that they could make just as good food at home for far less money. In fairness, I can think of several Italian themed restaurant at Orlando area theme park resort that create evidence for that argument. One Italian restaurant that defies that turned would be Vivo Italian Kitchen at Universal Orlando CityWalk.

Vivo does a wonderful job of provided high quality Italian food. Also, for table service dining, it will not kill you vacation budget. I have never had a bad meal here. I often recommend this restaurant as the best one in the CityWalk area.

Since they offered a “Passholder Days” exclusive menu item, it deserved a try. Before discussing that pasta dish, our dining experience got off to a slow start. We checked in for our dining reservation. For a variety of reasons that process brought awkwardness on this evening. We waited for a significant amount of time after our time slot without getting notified. Finally, I had to go to check-in location to see about our reservation. Though I had been a short distance away, no audio request had been made for my name for a table. Also, we failed to ever get a text notification as we were told it would happen.

Once we were seated, we noticed how loud the restaurant was that night. Now, based on our table location, that added to some of the noise issue. Still, the place generated far more noise than normal on this evening.

The passholder exclusive items being sold until September costs $24. This Calamarata Pasta features paccheri pasta, calamari tubes, cherry tomatoes, roasted tomato broth. As would be expected at Vivo, the pasta dish provided excellent flavor. The calamari rings were especially well prepared. The calamari added a solid flavor to the rest of the dish. We found a bit of peppery flavor popping out form this pasta dish. I found that enjoyable. Still, some might find it does not fit this type of pasta. The tomato broth created a nice balancing component to the rest of the ingredients.

On the negative side, the pasta might have been a bit undercooked. Yet, that seemed to be an issue with a small amount of the pasta.

Per usual, the Vivo chefs did a great job with this creation. Though this was good, I might select some of their other excellent pasta dishes over this one. As always, eat like you mean it!