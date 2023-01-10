Café La Bamba Surprisingly Will Open to Universal Studios Florida Guests with a Burrito Style Menu

By
Jon Self
-
0
cafe la bamba
Photo Credit" Univeral Orlando Resort

Regarding theme park dining at Universal Orlando Resort, some places are viewed as “white whales.” These “white whales” look more challenging to find than for Ahab to defeat the white whale in the Melville literary classic. Yet, like Captain Ahab, theme park guests become obsessed with these places. In former years, the Green Eggs and Ham Café and Wimpy’s Burgers were rarely open. Now, those are open daily, but one “white whale remained, Café La Bamba. Starting today, everyone can dine at Café La Bamba in Universal Studios, Florida.

*updated* The new menu is posted at the bottom of the article.

In recent years, you needed VIP clout to eat at Cafe La Bamba. You needed to be on a VIP tour during Halloween Horror Nights, a RIP tour. However, starting any day now, Café La Bamba will open for all guests with a menu resembling counter service style burritos like Chipotle or Qdoba. A few test runs were completed with this menu style during private events before the planned was rumored to be opening on Jan. 10, but it hasn’t happened yet. In the test runs, this menu mainly drew praise.

cafe la bamba
Photo Credit: Univeral Orlando Resort

Café La Bamba should be open for lunch and dinner each day. The menu contains burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads. The usually expected toppings of cheese, pico de gallo, rice, and beans can be found here. Universal Orlando presents some variety with several protein options for your food choices. These include pork, carne asada, shrimp, and chicken. For vegan diners, Cafe La Bamba offers portabella mushrooms and vegan chorizo.

In addition to the main entrees, guests can enjoy some other offerings. Based on menu theming, chips, queso, and guacamole will be for sale. Kid’s meals with expected taco or quesadilla can be purchased. Dessert here will involve cinnamon chicharrones, similar to the ones served during Halloween Horror Nights 2022, and a style of vanilla and horchata cake.

At this point, we have yet to get any official details from Universal Orlando about this rarely open-to-the-public dining location opening. For example, as of the time of writing, the Universal Orlando mobile app indicates Café La Bamba will not open, and no mention of any menu offerings like the ones listed above.

Café La Bamba Menu:

Burritos
Deluxe Burrito – $15.99

flour tortilla, cilantro rice, black beans, choice of protein, cheese and pico de gallo with guacamole, sour cream and roasted corn salsa

Burrito – $14.49

flour tortilla, cilantro rice, black beans, choice of protein, cheese and pico de gallo

Vegan Deluxe Burrito – $16.49

flour tortilla, cilantro rice, black beans, choice of protein, vegan cheese and pico de gallo with guacamole, vegan sour cream and roasted corn salsa

Vegan Burrito – $14.99

flour tortilla, cilantro rice, black beans, choice of protein, vegan cheese and pico de gallo

Bowls
Deluxe Taco Bowl – $15.99

served in a bowl with no tortilla, cilantro rice, black beans, choice of protein, cheese and pico de gallo with guacamole, sour cream and roasted corn salsa

Taco Bowl – $14.49

served in a bowl with no tortilla, cilantro rice, black beans, choice of protein, cheese and pico de gallo

Salad – $14.49

chopped romaine lettuce, choice of protein, cheese, pico de gallo and lime chipotle vinaigrette

Deluxe Vegan Taco Bowl – $16.49

served in a bowl with no tortilla, cilantro rice, black beans, choice of protein, vegan cheese and pico de gallo with guacamole, vegan sour cream and roasted corn salsa

Vegan Taco Bowl – $14.99

served in a bowl with no tortilla, cilantro rice, black beans, choice of protein, vegan cheese and pico de gallo

Vegan Salad – $14.99

chopped romaine lettuce, choice of protein, vegan cheese, pico de gallo and lime chipotle vinaigrette

Tacos
Tacos – $13.49

3 soft flour tortillas with choice of protein, cheese and pico de gallo

Vegan Tacos – $13.99

3 soft flour tortillas with choice of protein, vegan cheese and pico de gallo

Sides & Extras
Extras 
Fresh Salsa Flight – $6.99

hand cut Pico de Gallo, roasted corn salsa and spicy tomatillo with lime salted corn tortilla chips

Lime Salt Chips & Guacamole – $7.99
Lime Salt Chips & Queso – $6.99
Lime Salt Chips 
Side Guacamole 
Side Queso 
Side Salsa 
Side Cilantro Rice 
Side Black Beans 
Side Baja Shrimp 
Side Carne Asada 
Side Mojo Pork 
Side Pollo Asado 
Side Portobello Al Pastor 
Side Vegan Chorizo 
Side Pico de Gallo 
Side Sour Cream 
Kids Entrees
Kids’ Tacos – $7.49

choice of meat, cheese, romaine lettuce, served with tortilla chips and fruit

Kids’ Quesadillas – $7.49

choice of chicken or cheese served with tortilla chips and fruit

Desserts
Horchata Tres Leches Cake – $5.99

vanilla cake soaked in horchata with dulce de leche

Cinnamon Chicharrons de Harina – $4.99

crispy flour pinwheels with cinnamon sugar churro seasoning

Beverages

Fountain Beverages
Fountain Soda – $4.29

Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Cherry Coke, Sprite, Minute Maid Lemonade, Fanta Orange, Root Beer

Bottled Beverages
H20+ Premium – $5.50
Powerade  – $5.50

Fruit Punch, Mountain Berry Blast

Milk – $3.69

2% or chocolate

Minute Maid Juice – $3.29

apple or orange

Hot Beverages
Coffee, Hot Tea, Cocoa 

choice of coffee, decaf, hot tea or hot cocoa

Espresso, Cappuccino 

choose from a variety of espresso and cappuccino

Beer, Wine & Specialty Drinks

Beer Bottles & Cans
Bud Light – $9.50
Dominga Mimosa Sour – $10.00
High Noon Pineapple Seltzer – $11.25
Modelo – $10.50
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA – $11.50
Wine
Spellbound Cabernet Sauvignon – $9.00
Beringer Founder’s Estate Chardonnay – $13.00
Fantinel Prosecco – $13.00
A to Z Riesling – $13.00
Sangria – $13.00
Specialty Drinks
Margarita – $14.50
Mimosa 1925 – $13.00
Grapefruit Paloma – $14.00
Spicy Mango Margarita – $11.50
Photo courtesy of BackToTheMouse.com

With Bumblebee Man’s Taco Truck selling a similar style of food in the same theme park, time will tell if this unexpected new dining option works well for Universal Studios Florida. As always, eat like you mean it!

 


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.