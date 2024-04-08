





Last month, Butterbeer Season officially kicked off at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood. Sadly, the festival celebrating one of the best park treats since the DOLE Whip is coming to an end soon.

For the rest of April, both Universal Parks will offer Harry Potter fans different exclusive foods. According to Inside Universal, the Hollywood location will have ten unique flavors of Florean FortesFortescue’sream:

Butterbeer

Banana

Vanilla

Pistachio

Chocolate

Toffee Apple

Granny Smith

Toffee nut

Orange

Mint

OK, they’re not exactly unique, but one of those soft serves is Butterbeer! Florean FortesFortescue’s cream counter is located in Hogsmeade.

The Orlando counterpart, located in Diagon Alley, offers a few mixed flavors like Orange Marmalade and Strawberries & Cream.

Inside Univeral coverage of the treats on offer during the inaugural Butterbeer Season has made me want to return to the park, even though we were just there for Mardi Gras. Seriously, how could someone pass up ButterButterbeer’s?

When I was covering the Universal Orlando in February, I spent roughly $200 on Butterbeer. No joke. Since the Hogwarts Express was down for repairs all day, I had no choice but to walk between the two parks. So, every time I passed a stand selling the delectable butterscotch drink, I bought two.

Yes, Wilford Brimley was looking down on me and shaking his head. I have needs, man! “Diabeus” be damned!

If you cannot make it to either coast to sample the various sugary delicacies Universal has to offer, may I suggest checking out the official Harry Potter store? There, you can purchase a form of Butterbeer that is unlike what you get in the parks.

Are you wondering how it compares to other crafted drinks? Check out my review of the official product here. It’s quite different, but I feel it is more authentic to what J.K. Rowling envisioned in her books.

[Source: Wizarding World]

[Source: Inside Universal]