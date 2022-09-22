Businessman Says He Wants To Bring Disneyland To Australia

For years people have wondered if and/or when Disney would build another resort/theme park. While it is more likely Disney would just either expand or refurbish their currently existing parks, some believe that further expansion would bring in more profit from different parts of the world.



One of those people being Warren Randall, a renowned Australian businessman and head of both Seppeltsfield and Penny’s Hill, said that he wants to see Disney build their next theme park in Australia.







Randall recently revealed in an interview with The Advertiser that he would be willing to sell part of his 1200 Hectare (roughy 4.6 square miles) McLaren Vale land portfolio to see the dream of “Disney Down Under” come to life.



“I would love to make land available for the location to kickstart it. Definitely. Either you sell the land into a consortium or you lease it or you gift it, you find a way.”



“Firstly, you find the right location, on the right area. I think because we are so close to the beach, the hills and the city, particularly with the two-way Southern Expressway, that makes all the difference.“



“We already have the model. We have the land. We’ve just got to have the will, the desire and the energy to put it together.“



He also stated that he believes it could have a positive effect on tourism for the country:



“I think, in tourism, we’re all a little bit sick and tired of Adelaide being the place you fly over when you go from Sydney to Perth. It is time we made a statement, a few statements, in our state.“







This was not the first time Disney almost came to Australia. In the 1990s Disney was close to striking a deal with the Star Land Company, but talks fell trough due to the state government not willing to help fund the project. Something similar with the Disney Wharf concept in 2008/2009 over fears of high costs.



Do you think that Disney would be suitable for the place where women glow and men plunder?



Source: News.com.au



