Busch Gardens Tampa To Close Down A Long-Standing Roller Coaster







After 19 years of service, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s SandSerpent roller coaster is closing down. This leaves the theme park with nine coasters.

We learned the news thanks to the Orlando Sentinel. Unlike some other thrill rides on rails at the park, the SandSerpent was a mild but enjoyable coaster designed for the whole family.

Even though the closure has been made public, what will replace it has not been announced. All we know is that the removal is being done to “make way for an exciting new addition.”

SandSerpent is located in the Pantopia area of the park, which is almost in the dead center of Busch Gardens. It is close to one of the theme park’s few remaining attractions from the 1980s: Scorpion.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s official site has updated the ride’s page with the closure info. There will be very little fanfare as the SandSerpent enters its final weeks of operation:

“For nearly two decades, SandSerpent has thrilled families at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Making way for an exciting new addition in the Pantopia area, the popular 5-story-tall roller coaster will be retired permanently. Now through July 9th, guests will have the chance to ride SandSerpent one last time.”

If you’re heading to Busch Gardens before July 9th, the only real restriction to get on the SandSerpent requires riders to be 46″ tall. The highest the ride reaches is five stories, and it’s a relatively calm affair. Like most Wild Mouse-type of roller coasters, it’s a pretty kid-friendly thrill ride.

Tickets for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are more budget-friendly than Walt Disney World, but not by much. Currently, basic admission for guests over three years old is $134.99.

Annual passes, which include free parking, start at $249 and include complimentary guest passes. However, passholders must buy separate tickets for this year’s Howl-O-Scream event, which begins on September 8th.

[Source: Orlando Sentinel]