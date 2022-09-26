Busch Gardens Tampa Closing for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is barreling its way towards the Florida West Coast. Theme Parks around the state are preparing for the worst possible outcome when it comes to this storm.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced via their Facebook page that they will be closed September 28th – September 29th due to Hurricane Ian.

Their Facebook post read:

To ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests, and animals as Hurricane Ian moves through Florida, Busch Gardens will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Thursday, Sept. 29. Our weather preparedness plan is in place and extra precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of our animals during this time. Guests are encouraged to check our website and follow our social media channels for updates on park reopening.



As of the most recent update on Hurricane Ian, it looks as if the hurricane will be skimming or entering the state on the West Coast of Florida which is where Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is located.

Guests should keep an eye on Busch Gardens website and social media channels to monitor the status of the theme park’s reopening. It seems that Hurricane Ian will be a multi day event in Florida.

Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, has declared a state of emergency for all 67 Florida counties per FloridaDisaster.com.

We hope that our readers in Florida stay safe during Hurricane Ian. Continue to monitor the storm and keep yourself safe. Listen to local Emergency officials and weather experts.