Busch Gardens and Sea World Parks Announce Military Veteran Free Ticket Deal







SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment announced a special ticket offer for military veterans from now until July 9 for use at Busch Gardens and SeaWorld.

For Military Appreciation Month, Busch Gardens and SeaWorld honor military veterans and up to three guests with a free one-day park admission until July 9. Active-duty military and their guests enjoy one-day complimentary access throughout the year. These offers are part of the long-standing Waves of Honor program that salutes active-duty military members, veterans, and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

Busch Gardens Commitment to the Military

For more than 20 years, Busch Gardens has been proud to provide complimentary park access to members of the United States military. Over 10 million guests, active-duty military members, veterans, and their families have enjoyed free admission to the company’s parks. Whether it’s educational animal experiences or thrilling attractions, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment invites military families for a day of family fun on us.

“We take great pride in providing military members and their families the opportunity to create memories at one of our parks,” said Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “Extending free park admission to military service members, veterans, and their families allows us to show our utmost appreciation to all the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for our county. We are honored to continue this longstanding tradition as a small gesture of our deep gratitude towards members of our military.”

Eligible U.S. military veterans and retirees can register for the complimentary single-day tickets for themselves and up to three dependents before May 14 at www.WavesofHonor.com. After registering, all tickets must be redeemed at the park by July 9.

U.S. active-duty, activated or drilling reservists, or National Guardsmen also can take advantage of one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year to Busch Gardens and SeaWorld. Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

Sign-Up Process

For those signing up for this veteran offer with guests, be patient. This offer was announced a few days ago. The website system failed to be prepared to sell tickets at that time. However, we acquired our military veteran tickets on April 26.

The military veteran tickets can be used at SeaWorld Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio. Also, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Williamsburg accept these military veteran tickets from this offer.

A valid US Veterans Identification must match the name on the ticket. The US Military Veteran must be present for the use of complimentary tickets. Parking fees are not included in the ticket deal. This military veteran offer does not apply to the waterparks, Discovery Cover, or Sesame Street parks.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently opened Serengeti Flyer and Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced that the new DarKoaster opens May 19th to all guests. These military veteran tickets might provide a good opportunity to enjoy those new attractions.

For more information, please consult the Busch Gardens’ website.