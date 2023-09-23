Bubbles and Brine Food and Wine Booth Opens at Epcot







Epcot International Food and Wine Festival opened new booths on September 22. We visited the Bubble and Brine food and beverage location.

The Bubbles and Brine Global Marketplace at the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival brings a more upscale version of food to Epcot. If you have read the previous blogs about the other two Food and Wine booths that opened on September 22, 2023, you have seen the tablecloth used by GooToYou for Food and Wine.

If you want a higher grade of festival food, then the Bubbles and Brine booth provides it. As Walt Disney World states about this booth, “Pop the bubbly and spoil yourself with Champagne and succulent seafood.” To reflect that, the menu contains more decadent food and beverages than the average Food and Wine booth. The menu looks like this:

Bubbles and Brine Food and Wine Booth Menu

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with Prosecco Cocktail Sauce and Grilled Lemon- $14

King Crab and Avocado Timbale with Petite Lettuces and Lemon-marinated Hearts of Palm with Champagne Cream and Sparkling Rosé Sauce= $12

Moët & Chandon Impérial- $21

Veuve Clicquot Rosé- $38

Dom Pérignon- $69

Of note, a festival version of caviar was originally supposed to be sold at this Food and Wine booth. That disappeared from the menu displayed on the opening day for this booth.

In our typical pattern, we tried all the food items at this booth. As per usual, we left the alcoholic beverages to others, especially since our budget did not cover the $69 drink.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with Prosecco Cocktail Sauce and Grilled Lemon- $14

Though this does not look like any shrimp cocktail we have seen before, the expected flavors of a shrimp cocktail are found within this item. We found the shrimp quality to be above average. You receive two jumbo shrimp with a nice portion of the prosecco cocktail sauce. We found this to be a solid Food and Wine item. The flavors will not compare to signature dining seafood. Nonetheless, the combination of the shrimp and sauce makes for a good choice. If you are looking for a decent shrimp entrée, this will provide that.

King Crab and Avocado Timbale with Petite Lettuces and Lemon-marinated Hearts of Palm with Champagne Cream and Sparkling Rosé Sauce- $12

Though our group disagreed about the quality of the cream and sauce, we found this crab at Food and Wine to be a good option. Of course, crab demands some work to enjoy. Disney makes it a bit easier with the presentation, however. Our crab came well-prepared with just enough flavor to pair concisely with other components. For a decent-tasting crab dish, this provides decent value for those desiring a more upscale dining experience at Food and Wine.

Now, you may not go to the lengths that our friends took to create fine dining on an Epcot trash can. Still, this booth provides more than just common Food and Wine items. If you are interested in trying these two food items, this booth will open through December 30 through the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays.

If you want to read more about the recently opened Food and Wine booths, we placed those articles below. As always, eat like you mean it!

