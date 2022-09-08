BTS Permission To Dance On Stage-LA Is Now Streaming on Disney+

Today is Disney+ day so we can expect a lot of announcements as the day goes on. One such announcement was already made. Disney+ will be streaming a BTS concert special called ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage-LA’ starting today.

The show features RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook in their first live show performances state-side after COVID-19 shut down live events. Performances happened at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium late November / early December of 2021.



Disney dropped the special at 12AM PST as a surprise for subscribers.

The synopsis reads:

“Purple colors the city of Los Angeles, as BTS brings their “Permission to Dance” concert to Sofi Stadium for the first time in two years. In a stadium radiating anticipation and cheer, splendid performances from “On” to “Permission to Dance” glorify the stage that now comes to life on screen. Be united once again by the power of music.”

Of course fans (BTS Army) are thrilled!

Did I see this live? Yes.

Am I watching this every day? Also YES😭🥰 — Claudia (@claudiitha) September 8, 2022

I feel like some type of new record will happen if most viewed in like 24 hours — army5828 saw BTS 04/9💜💜💜 (@army5828) September 8, 2022

That last comment could be possible. I would love to see the numbers on this one. BTS is huge and widely loved. Disney was very smart by securing this.

Well played Disney.

The ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage-LA’ concert is streaming on Disney+ now! Stay tuned for more Disney+ news.

