Bryce Dallas Howard Joins The ‘Witch Mountain’ Reboot Series

Bryce Dallas Howard is the latest actor to join Disney’s upcoming fourth reboot of Witch Mountain. She’ll be accompanying Levi Miller, Isabel Gravitt, Jackson Kelly, and Bianca “b” Norwood, on the Disney+ series, according to Empire. The Jurassic World alum will play the mother of telepath-to-be Tia. However, it’s unclear whether Howard will be part of the series as a whole or only in the pilot episode.

The plot of the new Witch Mountain series departs from the earlier films and hints at an ongoing conspiracy that Isabel Gravitt’s Tia will uncover. However, considering the original story centers around telepathic teens, there are some parallels we could draw between what Disney+ may deliver and a specific landmark Netflix series.

Is Disney+ going to spend the money needed to make a sci-fi adventure story look good? We’ve seen some lackluster visuals lately as the suits scale back the budgets for the various streaming projects. So can Witch Mountain be the next Stranger Things? Possibly, if the writers and directors focus on the story above everything else.

Disney has attempted to get Alexander Key’s Witch Mountain franchise off the ground multiple times since the first movie premiered in 1975. By the early ’80s, the series was in the made-for-TV territory, and in 1995 there was the forgettable remake starring Elisabeth Moss and Erik von Detten.

It would take another 14 years before it was again relevant. Race to Witch Mountain put Dwayne Johnson in the role typically reserved for Eddie Albert. The film brought in twice its budget, but critics skewered the film. Honestly, it’s a decent flick, but the meme template Race to Witch Mountain spawned has more relevance than the movie does today.

I’ll admit that Return from Witch Mountain is one of my favorite ’70s Disney flicks, mainly because Better Davis and Christopher Lee are the baddies. Return and its original were staples on TV for me growing up. But, unfortunately, it’s hard to recapture that perfect mix of ’70s aesthetic and flimsy special effects.

