Bring The Haunted Manion To Your Home This Halloween With Items From Etsy

If you are like me you are a big Haunted Mansion fan. Previously I have posted some of the pieces that Lowes had gotten in this year and now I’m going to share some amazingly hand-made Haunted Mansion-inspired pieces you can purchase on Etsy! Bring the Haunted Mansion to your neighborhood this Halloween.

Let’s take a look!

Holiday Lawn Cutouts on Etsy has this set listed for $450.

“5 singing Haunted Mansion busts

This Heavy Duty, Handmade, Hand Painted Set includes:

• The famous 5 singing head busts standing at 48″ tall

Add this to your Haunted Mansion Ghosts sets.

All designs are cut from sanded smooth 1/2 plywood and painted with exterior house paint, and clear coated to with stand weather and sprinklers. These are not printed on cheap lightweight plastic.”

“5 haunted mansion headstones.

They are a perfect addition to your haunted mansion displays.

We paint all our designs with exterior house paint to handle weather and sprinklers.”

If you buy this lot together it saves you some money.

“6 haunted mansion pet cemetery headstones.

Add this to your Haunted Mansion Yard display and make your house the best on your street.”

With Neon Highlights – $395

“This Heavy Duty, Handmade, Hand Painted Set includes:

• Ezra the Hitchhiking Ghost (Tallest Ghost) 5’2”

• Phineas the Hitchhiking Ghost (with Bag) 4’6″

• Gus the Hitchhiking ghost (Ball and Chain) 48″

• Neon Paint – Glows with Black Lights”

“3 Fun Pumpkin props.

Fill your yard with fun pumpkins and make your house the best on your street.

Perfect addition to any of our Halloween yard displays.

All designs are cut from 1/2” plywood. We paint all our designs with exterior house paint to handle weather and sprinklers.”

Other assortments have the grave digger or the Hatbox Ghost included as well.

Some other options for Tombstones on Etsy

These tomb stones look real! Just note that orders after September 7th will not ship before Halloween!

It you want something a bit more affordable and easy to store consider the options from TheJollySigns!

They also offer Singing Busts and Hitchhiking Ghosts

What do you think? Comment and let us know!