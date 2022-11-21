Breaking! Bob Chapek Leaving Disney and Bob Iger Is Returning As CEO

In a stunning turn of events it’s being reported that the Disney Board has announced Bob Chapek is leaving and being replaced with Bob Iger. The decision was just announced.

The Walt Disney Company Board put out this statement:

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic. The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”

Not much else is known at this time. However the rumor that Bob Iger could come back has apparently turned out to be true!

According to Scott Gustin he is servings as a temporary CEO for two years after Bob Chapek “stepped down.”

Iger’s email to Cast Members: pic.twitter.com/C5PoUiuhlD — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 21, 2022

Here is more on the statement from Disney:

"The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced today that Robert A. Iger is returning to lead Disney as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Iger, who spent more than four decades at the Company, including 15 years as its CEO, has agreed to serve as Disney's CEO for two years, with a mandate from the Board to set the strategic direction for renewed growth and to work closely with the Board in developing a successor to lead the Company at the completion of his term. Mr. Iger succeeds Bob Chapek, who has stepped down from his position."

Bob Iger offered this comment in the Disney statement:

“I am extremely optimistic for the future of this great company and thrilled to be asked by the Board to return as its CEO. Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many people around the globe- most especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is an inspiration. I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remark- able team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling.”

With the Walt Disney Company heading into their 100th Anniversary it seems that the board feels the need to right the ship. Fans are thrilled.

The comments have started on Twitter:

Translated: “Chapek is an idiot.” — gregfrazier (@gfrazier) November 21, 2022

Well, this is… interesting. I don’t know how much Iger can do in 2 years, or how many changes will occur, especially in the park. That said, a person just lost a dream job, a note of respect for Chapek, this has to sting. I have other opinions, but this one has to hurt. — jeff (@jrvr1031) November 21, 2022



I would agree with statement somewhat.

Iger was the one who initiated a lot of the things people don’t like now, like Genie+ and he’s the one who kept pulling Disney into politics first. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a better choice than Chapek, but he isn’t completely innocent for Disney’s current situation.

Out of the frying pan, back into the fire. Iger is not the “great negotiator” everyone thinks he is. The Board is only worried about their stock value, NOT the future of the theme parks or TWDC. — Disney Cat🎃🐈‍⬛🍪📚✈🌃 (@invisiblecauld) November 21, 2022

Please don’t excite me like this… I’ve been shoveling snow since Saturday. This has to be a dream… — Athena Agathon, the saltiest mermaid (@TalaTheManta) November 21, 2022

I just got the email at my Disney email address that he’s returning, holy sh*t — mikayla (@miikmaree) November 21, 2022



Holy sh*t indeed!

Source: The Hollywood Reporter