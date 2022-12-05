Bob McGrath from Sesame Street Passes Away

Fans of Sesame Street are mourning tonight at the loss of longtime resident of Sesame Street, Bob McGrath. Bob played alongside Elmo, Grover, Cookie Monster, and all the other furry friends for more than four decades beginning his tenure on the show when it debuted on November 10, 1969. He was 90 years old.

His family announced the sad news today via Facebook saying, “The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Illinois native had no acting credit to his name before starting on Sesame Street, so he was told to “be himself.” He became a familiar face for children and adults alike that watched Sesame Street. The tenor sang iconic songs like “Sing, Sing a Song” and “The People in Your Neighborhood.” McGrath served as the longest running non-Muppet adult on the show also appearing in the full-length movies, video games, sing-a-longs, holiday specials and more according to TMZ. His final show, entitled “Having a Ball,” aired in 2017. He went on to continue his work with the Sesame Workshop after his over four decade run on Sesame Street as an ambassador and appearing at public events.

In 1974, Bob McGrath released a record for Disneyland Records entitled “Bob McGrath Sings for All the Boys and Girls.” The track list included:

“I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing”

“Joy to the World”

“The Unbirthday Song”

“Everything Is Beautiful”

“Black and White”

“It’s a Small World”

Bob McGrath left a lasting impression on the Sesame Street community and fans of the show. His infectious smile and loving personality will forever be remembered through the archives of Sesame Street. What are your favorite Bob moments from Sesame Street?

Watch Bob sing the classic, “Sing, Sing a Song”