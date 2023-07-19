Bob Iger Reportedly Tries To Reassure Staff After Comments About Selling TV Networks







After Bob Iger commented about Disney offloading some “noncore” linear networks like ABC, FX, and Freeform, he’s now doing what he can to do damage control with the employees of these networks.

According to CNN Business, Disney’s CEO talked to the television network higher-ups yesterday after his comments during a CNBC interview last week. During that interview, Iger implied that some television networks “may not be core” to Disney. This has not gone over well with those “noncore” network employees that are part of Disney General Entertainment Content (DGEC.) He allowed the senior leadership to ask questions in an “off-site” meeting.

The damage control has begun, as CNN Business refers to a source calling it, “high anxiety” within the division that employs thousands, especially when so many cuts and reorganizations have recently happened.

According to their source, staff feels they have been left “in the dark” and were caught off guard as “there have been no company-wide memos. No town halls. Nothing but silence since Iger jolted the organization with the news.”

During this meeting, Iger reportedly stressed the importance of ABC News as he claimed, “I’m ridiculously passionate about news.”

However, a source allegedly reported that Iger also said that while it’s important to the company, it must transition to streaming to say viable: “It’s important to this company. We need to figure out how it makes the transition into streaming. And I happen to believe we will endure. It’s too good, it’s too important, and it’s really fun.”

I’m sure those at ABC were especially upset, given that Bob Iger started at that network in the 1970s and came to Disney with ABC when the company bought it.

But he can’t put the genie back in the bottle after publicly saying that these networks might not be core to the company. Just because you like and respect something doesn’t mean you aren’t selling it if you have to.

The “high anxiety” is entirely understandable, given the current state of Disney and Bob Iger’s comments.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: CNN Business