Bob Iger Confirms ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Date







Jon Favreau’s feature-length The Mandalorian & Grogu is happening. We all know what happens when Disney announces new Star Wars movies, but according to Bob Iger, we can expect the Disney+ series’s move to the big screen to occur in a couple of years.

Comicbook.com reports that the Disney CEO aims for a Memorial Day weekend release of May 22, 2026. This would mark a seven-year gap since the last time Star Wars was in theatres … since Rise of Skywalker premiered in 2019.

During this week’s earnings call, Iger updated stockholders on the theatrical film slate for the next few years:

“Looking to our 2025 theatrical slate, we’re excited to bring audiences Captain America: Brave New World, Fantastic Four, Pixar’s Elio, Zootopia 2, and Avatar 3. And we’re already looking forward to 2026 and beyond with Frozen 3, the first Toy Story movie since 2019, and a new Star Wars movie that brings the Mandalorian and Grogu to the big screen for the very first time.”

Pedro Pascal is most likely returning as Din Djarin (known more commonly as The Mandalorian). However, will he be the star of his own movie? As we saw in the third season of the Disney+ show, Djarin took a backseat to Bo-Katan. Hopefully, the movie won’t become another extension of Dave Filoni’s unfinished Rebels storylines.

Another question is, how do you keep the Lone Wolf and Cub story fresh, especially when leaping into a 90-120 feature film? Will Lucasfilm rehash previous The Mandalorian plot elements to draw in the crowd that never watched the series?

The movie will most likely be used to build an even stronger bridge between Episode VI and VI, but is the audience there for that? Considering the weirdness that the Rey Skywalker saga ended on, it may be a challenge to rebuild interest.

Another potential problem is migrating from streaming to theatres. Moving from a film to a series is an easier move. It will be interesting to see how well it works in reverse.

[Source: Comicbook.com]