Bob Iger and Others Meeting with USA Government This Week







Members of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party plan to meet with Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger and others this week. This meeting will also include Apple CEO Tim Cook, as well as Hollywood studio executives and screenwriters.

The chairman of the House Select committee, Rep. Mike Gallagher, previously said that he wanted Iger to testify over Disney’s business dealings in the country, along with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. In an appearance on Face the Nation in February, Gallagher said, “I think we can have a productive conversation with companies that have substantial business interests in China, and we want to make sure that the power of the Chinese economy is not seducing certain companies into betraying American values.”

Over the last few months, Disney and other studios have been criticized for the self-censorship of movies as a way of entering the Chinese marketplace with their products. In the Face the Nation interview, Gallagher said, “We just want to make sure that American companies are acting like Americans and embracing American values like — like free speech and plurality and things like that. So that’s the concern.”

Wednesday Meeting For Bob iger

Axios first reported on the upcoming meetings. They stated that Iger is scheduled to meet with the politicians on Wednesday. The life of the Disney CEO involves far more politics than one would imagine. Add this controversial subject to the ongoing battle over Reedy Creek Improvement District in Florida, and you have a full plate of politics.

Many reports about that meeting also led to the discussion of a recently passed defense bill provision. This bill restricts the U.S.A. government from spending funds on movies that are modified for Chinese government approval. Reportedly, The U.S.A. movie industry is still assessing the impact of the provision as the Defense Department draws up guidelines.

Bob Iger already has a busy week with the Disney stockholder’s meeting this week. That meeting had Iger state that Disney would invest more money in the Florida market. Iger also stresses the need for inclusivity and diversity in that meeting. He appeared to push back at some political leaders in Florida while making a stand about Disney’s supposed “woke” culture.

Whether you agree with Iger or not on dealing with political issues, he has shown great skill in the past. The meeting on Wednesday should be interesting.

