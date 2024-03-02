Bluey’s Studio Will Now Do A New Show About A Boy On The Cusp Of Sexual Awakening







Move over, Bluey; it seems that the studio behind the family-friendly show about dogs and their friends is now heading into PG – PG 13 territory with a new show they want to make about a 15 year-old-boy who is soon going to get the hots for another boy who moves into town.

Ludo Studios, the people behind the “Bluey,” will join forces with Mad Ones and Sad Man Studio to create a new show, “Willy.”

This story is going to skew to a much older audience and focus on the “sexual awakening” of a 15-year-old, according to Animation Magazine:

“Willy (10 x 24′), from Ludo Studio, Mad Ones and Sad Man Studio, is a coming-of-age animated series: It’s 2003 and 15-year-old Willy is on the cusp of a sexual awakening, which would be great if he wasn’t stuck in the rural sugarcane farming town of Toee. Willy’s only salvation is his colorful imagination and the cast of fantastical friends who inhabit it, including razor-tongued rescue cat Beverley and a scornful op-shop portrait of the Virgin Mary. But soon the arrival of hot new neighbor Jack threatens to bust Willy’s carefully constructed inner-world wide open, changing the lives of Toee locals forever.”

This comes after recent news that “Bluey” would have a 28-minute episode called “The Sign,” and then Ludo Studios was going to take a break from the popular blue dog to “recharge.” Apparently, they are “recharging” with a “scornful op-shop portrait of the Virgin Mary,” a rescue cat named Beverley, and a 15-year-old who is going to get the hots for a new neighbor and have a “sexual awakening.”

The series is being created by Samuel Leighton-Dore and his husband Bradley Tennant.

Well, at least it doesn’t get boring over there at Ludo Studios.

Parents, you don’t have to worry. There will still be reruns of “Bluey.” You can find the show on Disney+. I don’t think the “Bluey” crowd will be old enough to watch this new show anytime soon.

Source: Animation Magazine