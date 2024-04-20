Bluey To Have One More New Episode Tomorrow Called “Surprise”







It seems Disney and Ludo Studios have one more trick up their sleeve. Everyone thought the 28-minute “The Sign” special was the final “Bluey” episode before the studio put it on hiatus. But now, one more episode, “Surprise,” will debut tomorrow, April 21.

Disney+ will start streaming “Surprise” at 12 AM PST / 3 AM EST. Disney Junior will air the episode at 7 AM PST / 10 AM EST and on the Disney Channel at 7:30 AM PST / 10:30 AM EST.

The new episode synopsis reads:

“Bluey and Bingo want Dad to play two different games, so Dad tries to play both at the same time.”

The Hollywood Reporter said that creator Joe Brumm told them that ““Surprise” ensures that “The Sign” isn’t the last episode of the series.”

But recently, it was reported that “Bluey” was not canceled but was simply on a break while the studio does a show about a boy on the verge of sexual awakening due to his new neighbor, Jack.

“Willy, from Ludo Studio, Mad Ones and Sad Man Studio, is a coming-of-age animated series: It’s 2003 and 15-year-old Willy is on the cusp of a sexual awakening, which would be great if he wasn’t stuck in the rural sugarcane farming town of Toee. Willy’s only salvation is his colorful imagination and the cast of fantastical friends who inhabit it, including razor-tongued rescue cat Beverley and a scornful op-shop portrait of the Virgin Mary. But soon the arrival of hot new neighbor Jack threatens to bust Willy’s carefully constructed inner-world wide open, changing the lives of Toee locals forever.”

So hopefully, “Bluey” does return, but in case it doesn’t, there’s always this “Surprise.”

Source: The Hollywood Reporter