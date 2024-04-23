Bluey Special “The Sign” Brings In Massive Disney+ Viewership







The popular children’s television series Bluey has recently finished its third season, bringing the series to a total of 158 episodes. Beginning in 2018, the Australian-based cartoon was seen as the next Peppa Pig in terms of its popularity with younger children. Surprisingly, the show also appealed to many young adult viewers, leading to its worldwide popularity.



But what has everyone talking is the second to last episode of the third season, “The Sign,” which many saw as a massive event for the series. The episode dealt with the marriage between Bluey’s Uncle Radley and her babysitter, Frisky, making her a part of the family. However, not all seems well as the titular sign is placed outside of her home, leading to the possibility of her family selling their house and her moving to a new town.







The episode received an overwhelmingly positive reception from both audiences and critics, highlighting how the special deals with topics that could really have an effect on the mind of a young child.



The episode is reported to have had over 2.2 Million viewers on television alone. But that is nothing when compared to the streaming numbers. According to Disney, the episode has been seen over 10.4 Million times within the week of its release on Disney+, adding up to over 291 Million minutes watched.



The series has become one of the most popular streamed shows on the platform, with each episode said to have nearly 8 million views. Many parents want shows for their younger children to watch, and Bluey is one of the most popular offerings on the service.







While the series’ production company Ludo Studios has announced that they will be taking a break from Bluey to work on “other projects” we most likely have not seen the last of the adorable blue puppy and her family.



