Bluey Returns With”Minisodes” Will Start Airing in July on Disney+







Many ‘Bluey’ fans have been worried that there won’t be any new content for a while; it seems that ‘Bluey’ will return after all. Disney Branded Television has announced that new mini-episodes or “minisodes” of the show will begin in July on Disney Jr. and Disney+.

Show creator Joe Brumm wrote the new shorter episodes, which were produced by Ludo Studio. Each will be one to three minutes long, and there will be 20 episodes in total.

According to a Disney press release, “The “Bluey Minisodes” highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of “Bluey.”

The normal episodes of the show are several minutes long, and the most recent special, “The Sign,” is 28 minutes long. Brumm has alluded to the studio doing longer ‘Bluey’ content like a film, but these shorts will have to sustain people until that point ever comes.

Given how much the show has meant to Disney, I think they will likely push for more. According to Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings, just “The Sign” episode gave Disney 10.4 million views.

If you have some ‘Bluey’ fans at home, they just need to hold out for a couple of months, and then some new ‘Bluey’ content will be released.

Source: DisneyPlus.com