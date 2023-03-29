Bluey Live Stage Show coming to Orlando in May







A live Bluey show, “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” will be at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Fla., on May 6 and 7, 2023.

The show will be at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on May 6 and 7, 2023. Tickets are available for each of the five performances in May in Orlando.

Bluey Phenomenon

If you have missed the Bluey phenomenon, this show airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+. The show has the highest demand for any children’s program in the United States. Chances are you know many children are mesmerized by this Australian Blue Heeler Cattle Dog puppy and her family and friends. Bluey could be seen as a balloon during Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Three seasons of the show have happened, with more expected in the future.

Fans will see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they’ve never seen them before. The Heelers will come alive in this stage show, featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” also contains new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

Performances of “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show!” at the Dr. Phillips Center occurs on May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. and on May 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50.

There is also a VIP package available that includes.

VIP Meet and Greet Concierge desk

An exclusive VIP Bluey lanyard and gift

A photo opportunity with Bluey and Bingo

Please consult the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts website for more information.