Bluey ‘Family Meeting’ Episode About Farting Makes It Onto Disney+

The infamous ‘Family Meeting’ episode of Bluey where Bandit’s farting gets put on trial has finally made it past the Disney+ guidelines and onto the streaming service. Episode 27 was the topic of a lot of on line drama and head shaking when Disney didn’t post it with the rest of Bluey Season 3.

The synopsis for the “offensive” episode says:

“When Dad’s accused of ‘fluffing’ in Bluey’s face as he climbed out of bed, he’s put on trial with Mum as the judge and Bluey and Bingo as witnesses. But what was Bluey doing there?

Previously I reported that someone from Disney Branded Television reached out in August to say that they were going to be adding it to the service after the backlash.

It was held up by the Disney Junior standards and practices department (S&P) initially.

“Family Meeting” will roll out on U.S. platforms soon. Some of the “Bluey” content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast S&P in place at the time the series was acquired. Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate which is what we plan to do.”

Disney Branded Television did make good on what they said they would do. So credit where it is due.

Fans can finally watch the episode along with Episode 26, ‘Smoochy Kiss’ on Disney+ now.

I have no idea what was so bad it had to be rechecked in the first place, but it’s up now. Fluffy talk and all.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!