“Bluey Day!” Event In Las Vegas Causes Wonka Levels Of Outrage







The kid’s cartoon Bluey has become one of the world’s most popular children’s shows. Premiering in 2018, the Australian children’s series was localized in the United States by Disney and has become one of the most streamed children’s shows on Disney+.



The recent special called “The Sign” was reportedly streamed over 100 million times within a week of its Disney+ release. Both children and adults can’t seem to get enough of the little anthropomorphic dog and her family.



However, not all is sunshine and rainbows, as a recent event in Las Vegas is reminding people of the infamous Willy’s Chocolate Experience from a few months ago.







In Las Vegas, a restaurant/bar called the Dirt Dog advertised an event on its social media called “Bluey Day,” which was held on May 11th. However, when parents and their children arrived at the event, thinking that they would be in for a fun family event, all they got was a whole lot of disappointment.



What they got was a cramped restaurant with not enough table space for everyone, televisions on mute showing clips from the show, overpriced cupcakes, and a bearded man in a Bluey onesie.







Multiple children were reportedly very upset and parents were angry that they went all that way for what turned out to be nothing more than something you would find at a kid’s birthday party.



One of the mothers at the event, Stephanie Hernandez, made the following comments when interviewed by the news: “The kids were distraught. Some kids were crying. Some kids were upset, crying in their parents’ shoulders. How could you do that to little kids? It was a very upsetting moment to see so many kids, especially my daughter, just really upset.“



It was revealed that the restaurant was only expecting maybe a few dozen customers to show up for the event but had not anticipated how popular the property was, with over 3,000 RSVPs on its Facebook page. Had they known, they said, they would have better managed the event and had better crowd control.



The event was so poorly received it made the local Las Vegas news and was covered by multiple outlets.

Following the event, Dirt Dog issued an apology on their social media







However, despite the massive controversy, the restaurant has announced plans for a do-over, this time featuring the “Real” Bluey. The event is set for Sunday, June 9th.



Hopefully, this time, they will be fully prepared for the number of potential guests—that is, if they haven’t already burned whatever goodwill they had before with the first event.



What do you think? Will the families of Las Vegas give Dirt Dog another chance? Or will they be left out in the dog house? let us know your thoughts.



Sources: NBC, People, Fox