Bluey Balloon Will Debut At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade This Year

Bluey is coming to the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. A new balloon featuring the cartoon dog will make it’s debut during the 2022 event. Recently Bluey has been the topic of discussion due to a missing episode involving farting. That episode has since been added to Season 3 on Disney+ and now we have a balloon full of air and I can’t help but immaturely appreciate the irony.

The Bluey balloon, created by Macy’s Parade Studio’s team, measures 51-feet long by 37-feet wide and hits a whopping 52-feet tall.

The popular cartoon was created for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family and airs stateside on Disney Junior and the Disney Channel. Season 3 is currently steaming on Disney+ and will air on the Disney channels starting on November 7, 2022.

It’s especially exciting because not only does the third season debut in November, Bluey’s first live stage show is also debuting a few days ahead of the parade.

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show, is making it’s debut on November 19 at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden before it sets off on a tour across the U.S. The balloon debuting during the traditional event is the icing on the cake.

Of course the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade producer, Jordan Dabby, is thrilled about the inclusion of Bluey stating:

“As one of the most popular characters in children’s entertainment today, we could not be more excited to welcome Bluey, all the way from Australia, to the 96th Macy’s Parade line-up. Millions of families will be thrilled to see Bluey celebrate her first New York Thanksgiving as she soars above the streets of Manhattan on Parade Day.”

BBC CEO of Global Distribution, Rebecca Glashow is also excited about Bluey appearing in the parade:

“Being part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a true highlight for Bluey. This iconic event has long been an important part of the holiday season for kids and families across the U.S. We couldn’t be more excited that Bluey will be there to join this year’s celebration in New York City.”

Bluey will make her debut during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airing on November 24, 2022 sometime during the 9AM-Noon parade.

Let’s hope everything goes smoothly for the balloon and there isn’t an accidental Fluffy incident or Disney’s Standards and Practices team might block the content again.

Source: PR Newswire