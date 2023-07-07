Blue Ribbon Corn Dog – Are Good Corn Dogs Finally Arriving at Disney World?







Fans of both domestic Disney theme park resorts know that some food items taste better at Disneyland Resort. One of the best examples pertains to corn dogs. We might have good news for east coast corn dog fans since Blue Ribbon Corn Dog announced it is expanding to Florida.

Blue Ribbon Corn Dog posted on its social media that expansion would happen. It already operates in the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort already.

From the Instagram post, Walt Disney World fans will be able to experience Blue Ribbon Corn Dog products at Disney’s Boardwalk. Also, from that post, Blue Ribbon Corn Dog looks to be taking over the former Boardwalk To-Go location that closed several months ago.

The new stand should open later this year. That addition will allow Walt Disney World visitors to experience some of the west coast version of corn dogs.

Blue Ribbon Corn Dog Menu

No announcements have been made about the menu at the Walt Disney World location yet. Still, we can look at the Disneyland Resort menu for some clues. That menu contains the following food items:

Classic Dog – Classic, All-Beef Corn Dog. Served with a Bag of Chips

Golden Dragon – Classic, All-Beef Corn Dog crusted with Panko Breadcrumbs. Served with a side of Sriracha Mayo and sweet Thai chili.

Kid Dog – Kid-size, All-Beef Corn Dog. Served with a Bag of Chips.

The Pickle Dog

Of course, one infamous menu item also resides on this menu, the Pickle Dog. Yes, this creation earns major praise or immense criticism from Disneyland guests. The Pickle Dog comes as a hot dog literally wrapped in a pickle and then fried in cornmeal batter. After that, it receives a panko crust. At Disneyland Resort, the Pickle Dog comes served with a bag of chips and a side of peanut butter for dipping.

If you have been unfamiliar with the Pickle Dog before now, this may bring good dining enjoyment or be simply horrifying. We cannot decide that for you.

However, we love the potential of the incredible corn dogs at Disneyland Resort possibly coming to Walt Disney World. Hopefully, these tasty creations will retain their quality when they enter the state of Florida. We will try these at our first opportunity to find out for ourselves.

As always, eat like you mean it!