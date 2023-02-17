Blood & Honey Director Wants To Create A Cinematic Universe







The 2023 independent horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey took the internet by storm when the first images of the film released online in 2022. The first trailer alone currently stands at 7.6 Million views online.







The film just had a limited theatrical release asks to Fathom Events. Despite the poor reaction from critics (see our review here) the film has done rather well. As of writing this article the film has grossed $1.8 Million. While that seems like chump change remember that the film only cost $100,000 to make, so the film has made nearly twenty times the amount of its original investment.







The film’s director, writer and producer, Rhys Frake-Waterfield, has already confirmed a sequel in the works for an early 2024 release with five times the budget. Perhaps in this sequel we will also see Rabbit and Owl, who were only mentioned in the first film. 2024 is also the year Tigger enters the public domain, so there’s a small chance he too will appear.







Aside from that, Waterfield has also confirmed the development of other horror films based on public domain properties that are connected to Disney. Both a Bambi film titled Bambi: The Reckoning and a film based on Peter Pan called Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare are currently planed. However, they all in some way will be connected.



Waterfeld recently spoke with THR and said:



“The idea is that we’re going to try and imagine they’re all in the same world, so we can have crossovers. People have been messaging saying they really want to see Bambi versus Pooh.“



He would go on to say that it won’t just be stuff tied to Disney, but other fairy tales and legends:



“There are many, many, many other ideas out there which aren’t tied to Disney, loads of old fairytales and urban legends, concepts that are synonymous with your childhood, and they’re the ones which I want to build up into a twisted alternative reality.“







So, if the next couple of films turn out to be successes for the overnight indie shared horror universe we can possibly see Pooh vs. Bambi become the next Freddy vs. Jason. Maybe even other stories like Pinocchio, Red Riding Hood, Alice in Wonderland and more.



You can only imagine how upset Disney will be at the prospect of characters they once held onto being turned into what can only be described as parody horror.



Source: Hollywood Reporter





