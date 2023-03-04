Blocked Out Passholders Get Ticket for Preview







When Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members were allowed to access the Virtual Queue to book their preview for Tron/Lightcycle Run on February 16th they were warned to look at the Blackout Dates for their Annual Passes. With Spring Break coming up, Blackout dates are on the horizon for several tiers of Annual Passes specifically the Pixie and Pirate Passes. The spots for the preview were gobbled up quickly after guests had waited at least an hour.

In the fine print, when Passholders got to make the reservation, it stated in the fine print that any preview slots booked on a blackout day will be canceled. Allegedly though, when guests were selecting their preview dates, they system was not filtering out the blackout dates for Pixie or Pirate Passholders. This led to confusion because who really know their blackout dates by heart? During the frantic moments of realizing your going to get a preview spot, you pick a date knows works for you, hurry up, and snatch it up.

It seems that due to this issue Disney is issuing one day park hopper tickets to those affected guests. Guests on an Annual Passholder Facebook group were reporting that one day tickets randomly popped up in their My Disney Experience app. Those one day park hopper tickets can be used only the the day that the guest is blacked out, but they hold a preview spot for Tron Lightcycle/Run.

Disney did not have to do this for their guests, but they did as an act of goodwill. Good for all those Passholders that will be able to experience Tron before it opens with a virtual queue on April 4th.

The Walt Disney World Resort is only selling the Pixie Pass, at this time, which is for Florida Residents and is only available for weekday visits. No news on when more tiers of Annual Passes will come back.

Source: WDWNT