Blizzard Beach Reopening November 13th With a ‘Frozen’ Twist

Blizzard Beach is finally reopening at the Walt Disney World Resort. Guests can once again visit the water park staring on November 13th! But that’s not all! It seems that ‘Frozen’ is going to be added.

The Disney Parks Blog just posted 9 Reasons to visit when it reopens. Among them was a look at some of the Frozen characters added to the kid area “Tike’s Peak.”

“A flurry of Frozen fun has come to Blizzard Beach and your young ones can enjoy them among the kid-sized thrills of Tike’s Peak. Whether they are experiencing the miniature slides and attractions, splashing around in front of Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle or playing with Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the warm wading pool, this area is full of “Frozen”-themed fun for everyone!”

There will also be some special holiday food and beverage offerings at the reopening and through the holiday season through December 31, 2022.

Peppermint Milkshake.

Holiday Orange Bird Dole Whip Cone

Through Dec. 31, Blizzard Beach will offer a “merry atmosphere” with “a daily snowfall, holiday music, festive inner tubes and even a tropical-dressed Santa.”

Get ready to cool off at Blizzard Beach starting on November 13!

Source: Disney Parks Blog