Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Will Simulcast on Hulu and Disney+

Previously we covered the news that Disney had acquired the rights to air the highly anticipated ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ on their networks from VIZ Media. The downside was that it did not seem that it would be simulcast in the US as it goes live in Japan. Anime shows like these are often simulcast on sites like Crunchyroll. Now the current news is that the show will be simulcast in the US on Hulu and Internationally on Disney+ with the airing in Japan.

VIZ Media has confirmed this is indeed the case:

“VIZ Media has acquired worldwide rights (excluding Asia and Arabic-Speaking Africa/Middle East) to launch the series with the debut episode premiering 8:30 AM PDT, October 10, 2022. Bleach will be available on Disney+ internationally, Hulu in the U.S., and select markets will sunrise the series beginning on 10/10. The episode will simulcast in the U.S.”

This is great news as many fans were worried that they were going to have to wait until the anime was completed before it would air on Disney+ or Hulu.

According to IMDb the show is a “continuation of the anime Bleach (2004). Follows Ichigo Kurosaki and his Soul Reaper companions’ battle against Yhwach and his despicable Quincy army.”

They show summary reads:

“The peace is suddenly broken when warning sirens blare through the Soul Society. Residents, there are disappearing without a trace and nobody knows who’s behind it. Meanwhile, a dark shadow is also extending itself toward Ichigo and his friends in Karakura Town.”

