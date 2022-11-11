Black Panther Wakanda Forever Opening Night at Disney Springs

The long-awaited, especially by me, sequel to the Black Panther movie arrived in theatres. On November 10th, I found myself lucky enough to attend a special showing of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Disney Springs. A special opening night viewing of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever happened at the AMC Disney Springs 24 theater. Being a huge Marvel Black Panther fan going back to the original comics, I felt excitement for this movie without it being a special event. The Disney operation clearly wants excellent media exposure with this movie event at Disney Springs based on the parameters for this event.

Each guest could arrive as early as 4 pm to check in for this special screening. The film would begin at 7 pm with doors to the movie theatre opening at 6 pm on Thursday, November 10th. As Disney told us via email, “Also, for this one-of-a-kind night, feel free to assemble wearing your favorite Black Panther or Avengers costume or attire!” When I saw those words a few days before the event, I wished I had brought my Black Panther costume with me on this Orlando trip. Yes, I own a Black Panther costume complete with claws.

Guests were encouraged to arrive in costume. Of course, standard Disney theme park costume rules apply. Still, guests were told they could even bring accessories like toy shields, capes, and toy hammers. Headwear could be worn if it does not cover the face. Children under 14 had laxer rules for their costumes. With the large Black Panther background up for photo opportunities, costumes looked great for a red-carpet event.

One literal cloud hung over this event. The Nicole tropical storm blew through central Florida near the time of this event. The fine print for this special event indicated that the event could be canceled or changed without notice. Obvious fear for would-be guests involved that fine print and the storm. With Walt Disney World theme parks scheduled to open before this event, the prevailing theory led people to think this event would happen. Thankfully, it did!

At check-in, guests were given a lanyard to signify the evening. They received a kid’s activity book based on Black Panther. Also, guests receive a signed copy of Black Panther Wakanda Forever: The Courage to Dream. After that, they could meet the author and illustrator of the book,

Guests could arrive at 6 pm to enter a type of red-carpet entrance for their special showing. Each guest received a complimentary bag of popcorn and a soft drink. The AMC 24 at Disney Springs made a great venue for this special showing.

This new Black Panther movie plot begins soon after the death of King T’Challa. This tragedy sets the tone for a new direction for Wakanda. We finally get to see Namor on screen. As a Marvel comic fan, seeing one of the oldest Marvel comic characters on screen felt exciting. Also, the expected development of characters like Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje creates a powerful storyline for guests to anticipate and enjoy. The protagonists of this drama must embrace their next chapter for Wakanda.

Marvel fans have been getting hints about some plot points of this movie, but many details remain secret. The merchandise created for this movie also brought some clues to Marvel comic book fans. However, this movie will bring new excitement to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever being the final movie of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, movie watchers will have new things to talk about after this movie and the end credit scene.

Wakanda Forever! Yibambe!