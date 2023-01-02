Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Gets Disney+ Release Date For This Month

If you didn’t see ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in theaters you will soon get your chance if you subscribe to Disney+. The film has a release date for the streaming service and it’s much earlier than you would think.

The release date for the film on Disney+ is January 20, 2023.

This is twice the length of the 45 days till streaming that Disney had been going with, but due to how well it was performing in theaters, until ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ released, it made sense to double the theatrical lead time before settling on Disney+.

The film grossed over $820 Million globally since it’s release on November 11, 2022. This was also the final film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Phase 4” before ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ hits theaters on February 17th.

If you missed ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in theaters, and want to watch it on Disney+, you will be able to do so in less than three weeks.

