Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Earns Estimated $180M US and $330M Global Debut

Disney and Marvel’s latest film release, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is estimated to do $180 million domestically and about $330 million globally, for it’s opening weekend. Prior to the film’s release the box office estimates were sitting at $175 million – $185 million. The projected $180 million puts it right in the middle. However, the global estimates were at about $365 million, and it is coming up short there.

If the reports are correct this should put it behind ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ for box office debut in 2022. The first ‘Black Panther’ film still outperformed the sequel with a $202 million opening weekend, but it isn’t unusual for a sequel to perform at a lower number.

According to Box Office Pro, the $180 million opening weekend will put this film as the 8th largest opening weekend for a Marvel film behind:

2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($357.1M) 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260.1M) 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War ($257.6M) 2012’s The Avengers ($207.4M) 2018’s Black Panther ($202.0M) 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron ($191.2M) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4M)

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is performing well with audiences and critics alike sitting at an 84% Critical Score and a 95% Audience Score. It’s doing pretty well!

The next few weeks we will see if can topple over other higher grossing films for this year including ‘Top Gun Maverick.” Word of mouth could drive it forward, but it has a long way to go to beat the first ‘Black Panther film’ that grossed over $700 million domestically and about $1.35 billion globally. It does seem that it’s off to a fantastic start!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!