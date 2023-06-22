Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Actor Tenoch Huerta Leaves Netflix Project







The consequences of the accusations against Tenoch Huerta continue. Tenoch Huerta, known for playing Namor in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” withdrew from playing a role in the Netflix project “Fiesta en la Madriguera.”

The sexual assault claim against him by Maria Elena Rios was why Huerta could no longer stay with that Netflix movie. We learned this in a new statement shared with Variety.

“Fiesta en la Madriguera” will be directed by Manolo Caro. The writer will be Nicolás Giacobone. The current cast includes Raúl Briones, Teresa Ruiz, Alfredo Gatica, Mercedes Hernández, Pierre Louis, and Lizeth Selene.

Tenoch Huerta Dilemma

The statement expressed Huerta’s dilemma. His situation looks the same whether the accusations are true or not. He said in this statement, “Given the impact of the recent false statements by María Elena Ríos and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film ‘Fiesta en la Madriguera.’ It is with great sadness that I do this, but I cannot allow her actions to harm not only me, but also the work of dozens of talented and hard-working people involved in the project. My focus now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation.”

Ríos publicly accused the actor of sexual assault in a Twitter thread, in which she called him a “sexual predator.” He denied the allegation, calling her account “false and completely unsubstantiated.” He also said, “I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer.”

Denial

Huerta wrote previously, “About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout, it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.”

As these situations should have taught us, this takes time before we can work through the facts. As important as it is to listen to the accuser since that takes courage, the accused deserves to be heard also. Though many public cases have taught us, not all accusers express the truth about these situations. Yet, if true, these accusations should be taken very seriously.

Nonetheless, this situation and the Jonathan Majors accusations placed some plans at Marvel Studios in limbo. With this accusation cause Huerta to be dropped from any future Marvel projects? We will have to wait and see.