Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Actor Tenoch Huerta Denies Allegations Against Him







Recently Marvel’s Namor actor Tenoch Huerta has come under fire over accusations of being a sexual predator made against him by saxophonist María Elena Ríos.

Ríos accused Huerta, who starred in Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ of being a “violator” and “sexual predator” in a Twitter thread.

Huerta maintains that the two were in a “warm and mutually supportive relationship,” but after they broke up, Ríos began to “misrepresent” the situation.

“Throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends…

..Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive…

..I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.” Tenoch Huerta maintains that the relationship was consensual at all times. What do you think? Comment and let us know! Source: TMZ