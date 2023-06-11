Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Actor Tenoch Huerta Accused of Sexual Assault







Tenoch Huerta, the actor that played Namor the Submariner in the second Black Panther film, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has just been accused of sexual assault by saxophonist María Elena Ríos.

Ríos posted her claims on Twitter, accusing Huerta of sexual assault. She seemingly also accuses the Poder Prieto collective of not paying her a podcast she participated in. She also claims someone came to her concert to keep her quiet

I used the ‘Translate Tweet’ option for the English versions.

Les dejé muy claro a mi salida de su secta que protege al violentador y DEPREDADOR sexual de @TenochHuerta que no publicaran nada de mí. Todavía fueron a buscarme a un concierto bola de hipócritas para evitar escándalos por su película de @MarvelLATAM. No ando jugando @LaMZapata https://t.co/3wf1ofyFx1 — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 10, 2023

Quote Tweet by Poder Prieto:

“We await the right of reply. We are accused of not having paid you for this podcast. We cannot pay you something that is NOT our production. And we didn’t publish it, only that content was recommended as we recommend content almost every day…”

Ríos ‘s response:

“I made it very clear to them when I left their sect that they protect the violator and sexual PREDATOR of @TenochaHuerat that they not publish anything about me. They still went to look for me at a hypocritical ball concert to avoid scandals over their MarvelLATAM movie. I’m not playing @LaMZapata.”

After she posted the accusations, they blocked her.

Me provocan, les contesto y me bloquean. Hablan de la cancelación y lo primero que hacen cuando no aguantan la verdad es evadir 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/kg6pf2hTfg — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 10, 2023

“They provoke me, I answer them and they block me.

They talk about the cancellation and the first thing they do when they can’t stand the truth is evade.”

“¿Y por qué no denunciaste?” Dicen los que viven en un país machista, donde la justicia es inalcanzable donde casi te matan y ni aún así te creen ni llega la justicia. • Y no, no quiero ser famosa.

• Y no, no quiero dinero porque sé trabajar. — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 11, 2023

She addresses why she didn’t report the alleged assault:

“It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a character in a movie like

@TenochHuerta

Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist + a good helping of victimization.”

“And why didn’t you report?

They say those who live in a macho country, where justice is unattainable where they almost kill you and still they don’t believe you or justice comes.

• And no, I don’t want to be famous.

• And no, I don’t want money because I know how to work.”

Now Tenoch Huerta joins Jonathon Majors as Marvel stars facing assault allegations.

Of course, accusations do not make it true, and as of right now, that is what these are. We shall see what Marvel says or does about it. Huerta might not be contracted to do more films, but Majors was a big part of the MCU moving forward. Now recasting rumors are swirling.

No matter what, this isn’t good PR for Marvel or Disney.

