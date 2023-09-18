Black Bear Is Found Near the Magic Kingdom

Today, in an odd twist of news, parts of The Magic Kingdom were shut down because a female black bear was in a tree near the Magic Kingdom theme park. By the list of attractions that shut down, she must have been in the Adventureland / Frontierland / Liberty Square area.
Several attractions and/or areas were temporarily closed this morning, including:
Adventureland:
Swiss Family Treehouse
Magic Carpets of Aladdin
Jungle Cruise
Pirates of the Caribbean
Enchanted Tiki Room
Frontierland:
Country Bear Jamboree
Tom Sawyer Island
Walt Disney World Railroad
Liberty Square:
Liberty Square Riverboat
Hall of Presidents
Haunted Mansion
According to CNN, the bear was captured in a wooded area near “it’s a small world.”
WESH 2 captured the bear being moved.
The bear was unharmed and was captured by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The bear will be relocated somewhere near the Ocala National Forest in Marion County, Florida.
Maybe she heard they were redoing the “Country Bear Jamboree” and wanted to audition?
This is definitely not a story I thought I would be writing today.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
