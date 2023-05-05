





Universal Islands of Adventure provides guests with some fantastic theme park fun. Nevertheless, Universal Islands of Adventure receives criticism for average quick service level dining. Which ones are the best quick-service restaurants at Islands of Adventure?

When most people visualize theme park food, they visualize bad overpriced food. Now, the overpriced part continues to be true. Yes, below-average burgers and pizza reign supreme in most theme parks. However, most parks have a few quick dining options serving above-average theme park cuisine.

Universal Islands of Adventure is one theme park often accused of having poor quick-service food. However, Universal’s Islands of Adventure has several quality quick service options. Sure, the food court dining options in Seuss Landing and Toon Lagoon still need improvement. We avoid those options for the best quick-service restaurants at Islands of Adventure.

Three Broomsticks

Our first stop will be in the Hogsmeade area. The Wizarding World quick service dining option may sometimes take time. Still, those quick service locations provide some quality options. The interior theming of the Three Broomsticks presents the images you have seen in the “Harry Potter” movies.

The food tastes above average here. However, the price is higher than most quick-service restaurants at Islands of Adventure. Nevertheless, the slightly higher price point reflects the higher quality of quick-service dining.

Three Broomsticks offers an outdoor patio to enjoy also. The food options are slightly “British” themed with entrees like chicken/ribs combo, and rotisserie smoked chicken. The more “British” themed items include shepherd’s pie, fish & chips, and beef pasties. Three Broomsticks also offers a vegan mushroom pie platter.

You can also get “The Great Feast” at this location, which serves four people with salad, ribs, chicken, potatoes, and corn on the cob. They call this a feast for a reason, so bring your appetite. In addition, at Three Broomsticks, you can order five different types of butterbeer items here, with only the fudge variety missing. However, you can buy the fudge version next door. This is an excellent quick-service dining choice we wish was less congested. However, Wizarding World fans visit this quick service location for the theming and the food.

Green Eggs and Ham Cafe

My love of this quick service location appears wherever theme park dining blogs might be read. This formerly ridiculed quick-service location at Universal Islands of Adventure emerged from the ashes with a new menu featuring covered tater tots.

This location sells several varieties of covered tater tots. My beloved pizza tots, which are better than pizza fries, reside here. The theming may be subtle, but this location rates high in terms of value.

The waits for the made-to-order covered tater tots present a potential negative here. Since each order gets prepared when you order, the queue can become lengthy.

The current menu lists Pizza Tots, Vegan Pizza Tots, Buffalo Chicken Tots, Green Eggs and Ham Tots, Pork Carnitas Tots, and Who Hash. The Who Hash comes in a collectible metal can. All offerings here cost under $11 before applicable discounts, except for Who Hash, which costs $15.

Best Quick Service Restaurants at Islands of Adventure: Thunder Falls Terrace

Thunder Falls Terrace should be strongly considered if you partake in the best quick-service restaurants at Islands of Adventure. Based on guest surveys, this quick-service dining location rates best in the Universal Orlando theme parks.

This location offers a similar menu style to the Three Broomsticks but without the “British” style theme park food—the overall experience still rates as excellent. The current menu lists ribs, chicken, rice bowls, salads, rotisserie chicken, and roasted pernil. Diners can enjoy seating with a view of a splash zone of Jurassic Park River Adventure while enjoying their meal.

With all due respect to Fire Eater’s Grill and Wimpy’s at Islands of Adventure, we narrowed the best quick service restaurants at Island of Adventure down to a list of “Top Three Things.” We hope this list of the best quick-service restaurants at Islands of Adventure helps you on your next theme park day. As always, eat like you mean it!