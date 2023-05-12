





Quick service (or counter service, as Disney often calls it) dining at Magic Kingdom brings good news and bad news. Magic Kingdom provides numerous quick-service dining options. Where does one find the best quick service dining at Magic Kingdom for your group during your trip to Walt Disney World?

We commonly recommend that people leave Magic Kingdom to take a break outside the theme park. A short trip on the monorail to a place like Steakhouse 71 at Disney’s Contemporary Resort provides a friendly, air-conditioned break with some decent food and beverage.

If you have decided to remain in the Magic Kingdom for food, the quick service options offer some decent meals. Nevertheless, Magic Kingdom quick service restaurants primarily sell burgers, fries, chicken tenders, and pizza.

We often express frustration that Magic Kingdom, the most attended theme park in the world, serves mostly sad typical quick service items. Most of Magic Kingdom’s quick service tastes average at best. Depending on your group, Magic Kingdom can be a horrible place to be hungry.

Despite that, we have a few places to suggest when looking for a quick service meal. This list will include something other than burgers, fries, pizza, hot dogs, or chicken tenders. Those taste basically the same all over Magic Kingdom. They taste fine, but better options reside in Magic Kingdom.

Friar’s Nook

Friar’s Nook barely beats out places like Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Café, and Casey’s Corner to make this list of best quick service dining at Magic Kingdom. This quick service dining location provides “safer” dining in terms of being accepted by most of your group. If your group will not enjoy Friar’s Nook, our following two options might suit you better.

Friar’s Nook in Fantasyland serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. One of the best options at Friar’s Nook is Sausage and Gravy Tots for breakfast. For lunch and dinner, Friar’s Nook sells Bacon Macaroni & Cheese Tots that many guests enjoy.

Our main word of caution about Friar’s Nook involves the hot dogs or anything served here during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties. Our experience with those falls below acceptable standards, as you can read in previous reviews.

Columbia Harbour House

The safest move in terms of quick service can be found in the Liberty Square area of Magic Kingdom. Columbia Harbour House invokes images of a New England-style environment and décor. Seafood fills most of the menu here.

Our leading suggestions to order here are the Trio Platter and Grilled Salmon. The Trio Platter consists of fried shrimp, chicken strips, and battered fish served with hushpuppies and a choice of side. The salmon entrée provides better quality than you would expect at a counter service option. We cannot recommend the Lobster Roll, sorry. If you have ever tasted a decent New England-style lobster roll, this one will not impress you.

Columbia Harbour House combines a balance of decent food and an enjoyable atmosphere with the United States colonial theming. Also, we recommend dining in the upstairs area of Columbia Harbour House. That dining area tends to be quieter and more comfortable.

Sleepy Hollow

Also, in the Liberty Square area of Magic Kingdom, we recommend another alternative for quick-service dining at Magic Kingdom. Sleepy Hollow, a rather unassuming food and beverage kiosk, serves primarily funnels cakes and waffle sandwiches. You can also order a turkey leg or corn dog here if you dare.

Many people enjoy the Nutella Waffle at Sleepy Hollow. We find the Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken-Waffle Sandwich to be an excellent option for quick-service dining. The waffle sandwich comes with broccoli slaw and a honey-sriracha glaze. You also receive some chips. The spice level of the chicken falls below typical theme park-level spice.

You could order a Fresh Fruit Waffle Sandwich during breakfast containing strawberries, bananas, blueberries, and chocolate hazelnut spread. Whatever waffle sandwich you select adds the bonus of being portable food if desired.

While you can find burgers and hot dogs in many places at Magic Kingdom, we suggest the previously mentioned quick service location over those options. As always, eat like you mean it!