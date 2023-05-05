Best Magic Kingdom snacks







Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World can be a tough place to feel hungry. Where do we find the best snacks at Magic Kingdom?

Sometimes you just want a snack. The idea of a counter service or table service meal sounds overwhelming. Perhaps, one of the kids in your group starts to feel “hangry.” Okay, maybe, the one feeling “hangry” stands taller than the children. Whatever the reason, snacks serve as the perfect solution sometimes.

Also, since Magic Kingdom fails to offer a larger quantity of good dining options, a snack might fit the bill for your group. In fact, some of the snacks at Magic Kingdom taste better than the quick service options.

#4 Candied Bacon Skewer from Westward Ho

This non-traditional treat comes from Westward Ho, a food and beverage kiosk in Frontierland of Magic Kingdom. These brown sugar-coated pieces of bacon taste even better than you would expect. These do come with chips, according to the menu. However, you can order them without the chips to save a little money. These make a solid snack to enjoy while watching the parade roll through Frontierland.

#3 Cinnamon Roll from Gaston’s Tavern

Also in Fantasyland, Gaston’s Tavern serves a large cinnamon roll. In fairness, this cinnamon roll tastes like… a cinnamon roll. However, the larger portion size and quality make this a good snack. You can even share this cinnamon roll if you do that type of thing.

We recommend ordering these early in the day. They come out fresh each morning. They drop in terms of quality by lunchtime or so. We recommend asking for extra icing for your sweet tooth.

On a related note, use caution if distracted by La Fou’s Brew. The frozen apple juice-based drink serves as a signature beverage for this place. We recommend saving your theme park vacation money for a Butterbeer. You can find Butterbeer outside of Walt Disney World at another theme park resort, Universal Orlando Resort

#2 Dole Whip-Any Variety

This popular Dole soft serve item makes a great way to cool off when at Magic Kingdom. You can find these treats at several food and beverage locations. Aloha Isle makes a great option to pick up a Dole soft serve treat. You can also find Dole soft serve at Disney’s Polynesian Resort as well as at Disney Springs.

Also, do not tell anyone, but you can buy Dole soft serve in lots of places outside Disney. You can even buy this at Universal theme parks. Oh, it costs less at Universal Orlando Resort also. You can even find Dole soft serve at grocery stores.

Still, the many flavors and combinations of Dole soft serve feel like they taste better at Disney. This snack category counts for any version of Dole soft serve. We prefer the traditional pineapple flavor. Any way you like your Dole Whip, we approve.

#1 Cheeseburger Spring Roll at Spring Roll Cart

Since our other treats leaned towards being sweet. We need a savory snack. Fortunately, our final snack fits the bill. The popular Spring Roll cart sits near the entrance to the Adventureland area of Magic Kingdom. This cart often serves at least one other style of spring roll. Still, the Cheeseburger Spring Rolls continue to be a fan favorite.

These unique cheeseburger spring rolls contain seasoned ground beef and melted cheese. These spring rolls wrapped snacks often arrive to guests gooey and cheesy. Yes, they taste like a cheeseburger inside a fried shell versus a bun.

We debated placing these so high on the best Magic Kingdom restaurant list for snacks. The price increased to almost ten dollars for two spring rolls. They do come with a flavor-filled mayonnaise-like sauce. Still, at almost five dollars per spring roll, we would understand if you chose to order a quick service meal instead. However, you will rarely see this cart without a queue for these spring rolls.

Thanks for coming along on our snack journey. Let us know if you have a Magic Kingdom snack you prefer over these. As always, eat like you mean it