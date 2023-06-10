





Disney’s Hollywood Studios has improved its dining options over the last several years. However, finding a consistent snack option at Disney’s Hollywood Studios can be tricky. We have a list of the best Hollywood Studios snacks.

Snacks: What Is a Snack

Any discussion of snacks at a theme park becomes difficult, distinguishing a quick service meal from just a snack. For example, some people think of a Ronto Roaster as a snack. For our purposes, a snack would be anything most people would not consider a meal.

Suggestions

Our snack suggestions come from providing something to tide you over until your next “real” meal. Also, these snacks serve as some of our best guesses as good options for using your snack credits on the Disney Dining Plan.

Yet, we have a few suggestions when you need a little bite to eat to keep you going during your theme park day. Just to let you know, Hollywood Studios offers far better, sweet snacks than savory ones. Of course, sometimes you need a Mickey Pretzel-no judgment since it is your vacation. However, if you want to upgrade from something decent to something better, check out our list below.

Best Hollywood Studios Snacks: Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie at The Trolley Car Café

The Trolley Car Café functions as the Starbucks location for Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guests can purchase standard Starbucks beverages and food items here. A signature snack option at this location would be the Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie.

This treat involves two carrot cake cookies with cream filling in the middle. Though we preferred the previous incarnation, this treat still deserves respect for options at Hollywood Studios. In addition, Trolley Car Café also sells an Earl Grey Cupcake that comes topped with orange buttercream frosting, which some guests claim is the best snack at Hollywood Studios.

Best Hollywood Studios Snacks: Outpost Popcorn Mix in Galaxy’s Edge

We must venture into Galaxy’s Edge to Kat Saka’s Kettle for a savory snack. The food and beverage stand sells an Outpost Popcorn Mix. This popcorn features many colors. Apparently, in Batuu in the Star Wars universe, popcorn looks a different color than on planet Earth. The popcorn in this mix also provides sweet and spicy flavors.

Best Hollywood Studios Snacks: Wookiee Cookie at Backlot Express

This popular Star Wars-themed cookie provides enough sweetness and portion size to be shared. The Wookiee Cookie consists of two large oatmeal cookies with vanilla cream filling garnished with a milk chocolate sash on top. The sash is supposed to cause us to think of our favorite Wookiee, Chewie.

This cookie makes a great snack, and Backlot Express offers plenty of space to relax. If you prefer, you can get a Jack-Jack Num Num cookie over at the Market stand near Toy Story Land. We prefer the Wookiee Cookie.

Best Hollywood Studios Snacks: Raspberry Lunch Box Tart at Woody’s Lunch Box

The Lunch Box Tarts at Woody’s Lunch Box should remind some of being a small child thinking the Kellogg’s toaster pastries were so delicious. Woody’s Lunch Box offers two versions year-round. They are:

Chocolate-Hazelnut Lunch Box Tart (chocolate-hazelnut stuffed pastry coated in maple fondant and candied bacon)

Raspberry Lunch Box Tart (raspberry marmalade stuffed pastry coated in a strawberry fondant and crispy pearls).

Both Lunch Box Tarts cost under five dollars. They offer a lighter sweet treat. We find the raspberry version provides a more consistent quality than the chocolate-hazelnut version.

That completes our best Hollywood Studios snack list. We know snacks can be a personal thing. We selected this list based on guest reviews and overall value. If your favorite snack did not make the list, let us know why you love that snack in the comments below. As always, eat like you mean it!