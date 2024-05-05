Bernard Hill Known For ‘Titanic’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ Passes Away at 79







I have some sad news to report today. Actor Bernard Hill passed away at the age of 79. His death was confirmed by his agent, Lou Coulson.

Hill is known for playing Captain Edward Smith in James Cameron’s Titanic and notably for playing Theoden King of Rohan in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films. He also played Luther Plunkitt in Clint Eastwood’s True Crime.

He played many other roles, including Yosser Hughes in the BBC show Boys from the Blackstuff. Hill was due to return to TV on the second series of The Responder with Martin Freeman on BBC.

According to the BBC, Hill was supposed to appear at Comic Con Liverpool on Saturday but was canceled.

We’re heartbroken to hear the news of Bernard Hill’s passing. A great loss. Thinking of his family at this very sad time, and wishing them a lot of strength. pic.twitter.com/5kdMqz7pS5 — Comic Con Liverpool (@comconliverpool) May 5, 2024

Many tributes are pouring in on X.

Bernard Hill has passed away at the age of 79 . The actor who played Theoden in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy won 11 Academy Awards throughout his acting career. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/bifM7VWBmJ — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) May 5, 2024

It’s with great sadness that I note the death of Bernard Hill. We worked together in John Paul George Ringo and Bert, Willy Russell marvellous show 1974-1975. A really marvellous actor. It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x#bernardhill pic.twitter.com/UPVDCo3ut8 — Barbara Dickson (@BarbaraDickson) May 5, 2024

“i go to my fathers, in whose mighty company, i shall not now feel ashamed…” absolutely horrible news, rest in peace bernard hill and thank you for everything 🤍 pic.twitter.com/qtJ4dXn083 — anna 🏹 (@myelessar) May 5, 2024

Godspeed, Bernard Hill. Folks will be sharing memories of his various roles today, but for me, Théoden King stands alone – a standout performance in a film series full of standout performances. May his family be comforted during this difficult time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oMQSmAA9bP — The Nerd of the Rings (@nerdoftherings1) May 5, 2024

Rest in Peace to Bernard Hill, the incredible actor who played King Theoden in Lord of the Rings. You genuinely changed lives with your work. Including mine. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/P7n9W6s7iD — Ivan (@UteFanIvan) May 5, 2024

It is indeed a sad day.