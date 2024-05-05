Search
Bernard Hill Known For ‘Titanic’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ Passes Away at 79

Entertainment

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
I have some sad news to report today. Actor Bernard Hill passed away at the age of 79. His death was confirmed by his agent, Lou Coulson.

Hill is known for playing Captain Edward Smith in James Cameron’s Titanic and notably for playing Theoden King of Rohan in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films. He also played Luther Plunkitt in Clint Eastwood’s True Crime.

He played many other roles, including Yosser Hughes in the BBC show Boys from the Blackstuff. Hill was due to return to TV on the second series of The Responder with Martin Freeman on BBC.

According to the BBC, Hill was supposed to appear at Comic Con Liverpool on Saturday but was canceled.

 

Many tributes are pouring in on X.

 

It is indeed a sad day.

 


